Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES)
As part of the Recovery Mesquite campaign, the City of Mesquite and other community partners are facilitating access to a variety of recovery programs for individuals, families and businesses through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act beginning July 13.
Housing Assistance Programs
Catholic Charities
Essential emergency assistance for partial rent and utility assistance through Disaster Services at Catholic Charities of Dallas.
- Website: www.ccdallas.org
- Phone: 214-257-0674
- Email: CCDdisaster@ccdallas.org
- Essential Emergency Assistance for those affected by COVID-19 Flyer
Sharing Life Community Outreach
Offering financial assistance with rent, mortgage or utility bills.
- Website: www.sharinglifeoutreach.org/financial-assistance.htm
- Phone: 972-445-7403
- Email: Clients needing financial assistance with rent, mortgage or utility bills can email their request and documentation to Beth Byrum at beth@sharinglifeoutreach.org
Jewish Family Service and Friendship-West Baptist Church
A collaborative COVID-19 relief effort. Applications are processed on a first come, first service basis. Provides rental assistance and mortgage assistance to Dallas County residents who have lived within the county since March 1, but also live outside the Dallas city limits.
- Website: www.JFSDallas.org/CARES
- Phone: 214-390-4795
- Dallas County Emergency Housing Assistance Program Flyer
Business Assistance Programs
Dallas County Emergency Small Business Assistance Program
Open to small businesses operating in Dallas County. Offering forgivable loans of up to $50,000.
- Website: www.ndconline.org/ntxsmallbiz/dallas-county/
- Phone: 214-845-7673
- Email: NTXSmallBiz@ndconline.org