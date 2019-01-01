As part of the Recovery Mesquite campaign, the City of Mesquite and other community partners are facilitating access to a variety of recovery programs for individuals, families and businesses through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act beginning July 13.

Housing Assistance Programs

Catholic Charities

Essential emergency assistance for partial rent and utility assistance through Disaster Services at Catholic Charities of Dallas.

Sharing Life Community Outreach

Offering financial assistance with rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Website: www.sharinglifeoutreach.org/financial-assistance.htm

Phone: 972-445-7403

Email: Clients needing financial assistance with rent, mortgage or utility bills can email their request and documentation to Beth Byrum at beth@sharinglifeoutreach.org

Jewish Family Service and Friendship-West Baptist Church

A collaborative COVID-19 relief effort. Applications are processed on a first come, first service basis. Provides rental assistance and mortgage assistance to Dallas County residents who have lived within the county since March 1, but also live outside the Dallas city limits.

Business Assistance Programs

Dallas County Emergency Small Business Assistance Program

Open to small businesses operating in Dallas County. Offering forgivable loans of up to $50,000.