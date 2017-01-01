2017 Mesquite Community Survey

The City of Mesquite will begin conducting a Mesquite Community Survey October 20 – November 10. The survey is open to the general public.

Click here to participate in the survey.

The survey is being administered by ETC Institute, a national a leader in conducting customer satisfaction surveys for governmental organizations. The survey will ask participants about their level of satisfaction and priorities for a wide range of community services including public safety, parks and recreation, code enforcement, public works, communication and customer service.

If you have any questions, please contact Wayne Larson, Director of Communications and Marketing at 972-216-8319.